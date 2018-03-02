Susan Sarandon thinks she is still working at her age because of the increase of female directors.

The 71-year-old actress recently starred in the hit programme 'Feud: Bette and Joan' and will next be seen in her latest documentary 'Bombshell - The Hedy Lamarr Story' and praised that there are more and more projects for older women.

She told The I Paper: ''I'm still working and there are tons of women around my age working, and the main reason is female producers and female writers and directors and people who are willing to try to and get money for a female-driven story where all the characters are not 22.

''Otherwise, there just aren't that many stories of older men and women. I mean, there are stories of older men, but they always have 30-year-old girlfriends.''

The actress - who filmography includes the likes of 'Thelma and Louise', 'The Lovely Bones' and 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' - also believes Hollywood should be telling more stories that reflect real life.

She said: ''Telling women's stories and showing women who are the protagonists in their own lives, is very, very important.

''It's really just making stories that are more reflective of the world.''

Although being a revered actress, she still believes there is some prejudice when it comes to male and female stars asking questions about scripts.

She said: ''When a male actor asks questions [of a script] to do a good job, he's forgiven and seen as being quite brilliant, but when a woman asks a lot of questions. Especially to some male authority figures, it can be quite annoying to them.''

In her latest project, the film tells the story of the 1940s film star Lamarr who was dubbed the most beautiful in the world and inspired the look for Walt Disney's Snow White as well as Catwoman in the DC Comics.

Most notably, Lamarr - who came from a Jewish background - became a pioneer for modern-day Wi-Fi after she heard the tragic news of a British ship carrying evacuee children had been torpedoed by German submarines.

She became determined to stop this tragedy happening again and created a system where a ship's radio frequencies are constantly shifted, thereby making them undetectable.

Although at the time, the US Navy decreed it unusable but by the mid-50s the Americans had started using her idea.