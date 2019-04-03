Susan Sarandon has signed up to 'Bad Moms' Moms'.

The 72-year-old actress will reprise her role in the spin-off of the 2017 comedy movie, 'A Bad Moms Christmas', and the new film is set to focus on the mothers of the original moms in the film.

Christine Baranski and Cheryl Hines will also take on their roles once more in the upcoming sequel, with STX Films making the exciting announcement at CinemaCon.

STX Films chairman Adam Fogelson said the movie was ''a whole new adventure that is attracting all sorts of great talent''.

The first instalment of 'Bad Moms' was released in 2016, with Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn as its lead stars. It is not known whether the trio will return for the new movie but Kristen previously insisted she found working on 'Bad Moms' a ''treat''.

She said: ''We so are [still friends]. It was such a treat because we did bring our kids some days, but other days we just hung out on set as girlfriends, which was sort of the theme of the movie, to remember that you are an autonomous female who needs female friendships, or any friendships ... We all had kids of different ages, all six of us that were in the movie, so we shared advice at all times. It takes a village, and previously we lived in the same house or cave as our village. Now, we're all separated into different households, so it's important to stay in communication and help each other: 'Hey, how did you deal with this issue? What did you do when your kids weren't sleeping? What did you do when your kids wouldn't eat healthy foods?'''