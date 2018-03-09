Susan Sarandon has revealed Paul Newman once gave her part of his fee from a movie so she would have equal pay on the film.

The 71-year-old actress appeared alongside the late Hollywood star - who died in 2008 aged 83 - and Gene Hackman in 1998 motion picture 'Twilight', and she has praised the 'Cool Hand Luke' actor as a ''gem'' for helping her out.

She said: ''Emma Stone once came forward and said she got equal pay, because her male stars insisted upon it and gave up something of theirs.

''That happened to me with Paul Newman at one point, when I did a film with him ages ago.

''They said it was 'favoured nations', but they only meant the two guys.

''He stepped forward and said, 'Well I'll give you part of mine'. So, yeah, he was a gem.''

Susan believes there will ''always be a casting couch'' in Hollywood, but hopes women will no longer be ''exploited'' in the industry.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, she added: ''I think what will go away is the unwanted exchange.

''But I think that giving yourself sexually, or being drawn to power and wanting to have sex with someone that's in power, is also a choice.

''What we don't want to have is being exploited and have the Harvey Weinsteins of the world holding it over your head and holding it over your project.

''That is the most despicable.''

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by several Hollywood stars.

The 65-year-old producer previously admitted he ''caused a lot of pain'', but he's also denied many of the accusations he's now facing.