Susan Sarandon plans to make feminist porn when she turns 80.

The 70-year-old actress worries that people form ideas about sex and relationships from watching the X-rated videos online, so she plans to document the realities of sex.

Susan explained: ''It troubles me that so many young kids have everything on their phones, and they're seeing porn as the example of how they're supposed to act as a man or woman.

''It's so violent and not interesting. They are sexualised and have to live up to these strange standards - that's a huge burden.''

Despite her strong feminist views, the 'Thelma & Louise' actress insists that doesn't mean she has to support everything being done by women.

She told Grazia magazine: ''Just because there are more female directors, it doesn't mean that they are all great. Just because you're a woman, I'm not going to support everything you do. I think that's really patronising towards women.

''Real equality means that you can have a**holes that are women as well as men.''

Susan plays Bette Davis opposite Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford in the eight-part series 'Feud' and she's insisted she's has never come across a rivalry as fierce as the one depicted in the show.

The Academy Award-winning star said: ''I think the generation above me still thought their power base was male and tended to align themselves with men and not with women.

''And sometimes even be aggressively against women. But I've never come up against that.''

Susan insisted that in order to achieve fame and success, women needn't focus their attention on fighting among themselves, but must be cooperative instead.

She explained: ''All the powerful women I know support each other.''