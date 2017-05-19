Susan Sarandon believes ''staying curious'' has kept her looking young, as well as having a good time.
Susan Sarandon believes ''staying curious'' has kept her looking young.
The 70-year-old actress is ''shocked'' she has reached the milestone, which she has described as a ''strange moment'' in her life, and she has claimed the ''secret'' to having younger-looking skin is ''staying engaged'', being inquisitive and to have a ''good time'' without smoking.
The flame-haired beauty told Vogue.co.uk: ''I'm shocked to be 70 myself! I keep thinking I'm younger, and I feel that inside! It was kind of a strange moment, that milestone.
''The secret - I mean, honestly, I think staying engaged and staying curious and having a good time is really a lot of it. And not smoking is really important.''
The 'Stepmom' star also think staying hydrated and avoiding anything too extreme has benefitted her complexion, as well as genetics.
She added: ''I think that staying hydrated and not doing anything too extreme, too... Also I'm not really a drinker. I think a little bit of wine in moderation is probably good, but I think really if you drink heavily it's not great. But I guess good genes. I thank my mother.''
The L'Oreal spokesperson regularly asks the cosmetics company to send her new products to sample, although she relies on the brand's Age Perfect Golden Age Soin Jour Rose moisturiser.
She said: ''For me a lot of it is all about moisturising. The new L'Oréal Paris moisturiser - Age Perfect Golden Age Soin Jour Rose - is so luxurious. I'm really fond of that. As you get older the key is that it really penetrates but isn't greasy.
''That's a great advantage of working with L'Oréal, to be able to see things when they first come out. I always ask them to send new things my way. A lot of the lipsticks are really beautiful, really fun colours. I love the one that I've been wearing here in Cannes.''
Grunge master Chris Cornell dies on tour at the age of 52.
'The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance' is the prequel to Jim Henson's 1982 movie.
Bowie's music was bought and streamed by more people than any other artist, including Adele and Drake, according to the BPI.
The boyband are extending their 'Wonderland' tour audience with a cinematic experience.
Former 'Fleetwood Mac' drummer Mick Fleetwood says the Malibu Guitar Festival is going to be ''great''.
Spark is a teenage monkey living in an underground bunker on the virtually destroyed planet...
Marnie Minervini recently lost her husband. The couple were very much in love and did...
Brad and Janet are a young, innocent couple who find themselves stranded in a storm...
Dark and haunting, this Canadian thriller has an offhanded style that balances a grisly mystery...
Hazel Micallef (Susan Sarandon) is a Detective Inspector leaving a rather peaceful existence in the...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...