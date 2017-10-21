Susan Sarandon finds the Oscars a ''chore''.

The 'Feud' actress likes ''beautiful things'' but struggles to know what to wear on the red carpet, though over the years she's found some designers whose work suits her.

Speaking to her 'Feud' co-star Kiernan Shipka for ELLE magazine, she said: ''I enjoy beautiful things but I don't know [if I enjoy fashion].

''If I had your body then everything would look fabulous. The Oscars are a chore every time.

''I've known designers who've been a great help to me, Donna Karan Diane Von Furstenberg, and Todd Oldham all came of age as I did.

''I'm not a good movie star in that sense.''

But the 71-year-old actress admits her fashion choices were much worse when she was younger because she didn't have much money and designers didn't want to loan her items or offer her a discount in return for showcasing their work.

She said: ''In the beginning, I didn't have any money. The first time I Was nominated for an Oscar, nobody would give me a discount. I would wear vintage dresses I'd find at thrift shops

''I got on the worst-dressed lists. My biggest faux pas was in Cannes.

''I brought a little vintage black dress. In those days, no one was wearing bras. I learned the hard way that when people take flash photos of dress, it becomes an x-ray. There were many pictures of my nipples.

''I got a couple of awards in Rome and had this Dolce & Gabbana dress on with the bra showing. The papers thought I looked like a bad woman. It was too ahead of its time.''

When it comes to choosing her movie roles, the 'Lovely Bones' star is always on the lookout for something that scares her so she doesn't get ''sloppy''.

She explained ''I'm lazy. If something doesn't frighten me, I won't pay attention. With 'Thelma & Louise', I wasn't sure how it would work but I knew what I didn't want it to be.

''Taking on a film like 'Dead Men Walking', where you're dealing with an important issue - that's scary. There has to be some red flag or warning so I don't get sloppy.''