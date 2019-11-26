Susan Sarandon feels ''lucky'' after being treated for concussion because she didn't have to worry about the cost of healthcare.
The 73-year-old actress fell last week and also suffered a fractured nose and bruised knee and though she's currently sporting a black eye, she's thankful she had a healthcare plan to pick up the bill.
She shared a close-up photo of her bruised eye and wrote on Instagram: ''I'm lucky. I have Medicare to cover my visit to ER. Everyone deserves the same, not access, not pathway to, not option. M4A saves $. Nobody loses their home because of cancer, no rationing insulin. You know, like the rest of the free world. #bernie2020. (sic)''.
The 'Lovely Bones' star's injury meant she missed out on the chance to join her preferred presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders, on the campaign trail on Friday (22.11.19).
She revealed at the time: ''A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee. So, looks like I won't be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow. I'm really sorry I'll miss that opportunity.''
Although Susan didn't explain how her injury had happened, she did reveal what she'd planned to say at the Democrat's meeting.
She wrote: ''This is an emergency. Ask the scientists, the farmer, the creatures in the sea.
''Ask all those who have lost their homes from hurricanes, flood and fire, ask the endless stream of climate refugees, and the people of Flint, San Juan, and Standing Rock.
''Ask the mothers who have lost their children to the opioid epidemic or because of the price of insulin. Ask the mothers who have lost their kids to gun violence in schools, in churches, in their bedrooms. This is an emergency. Ask those separated from their families at the border, or those separated from their loved ones by an unjust, racist, for-profit prison system.
''This is an emergency when our young people have no hope for education, for dream-making, because of insurmountable student debt. When teachers are forced to have additional jobs and when 40 hours of honest labor can still leave you in poverty. When homophobia, Islamophobia, transphobia and racism take lives, that is an emergency.
''This is not the time for a 'pathway' to or 'framework' for incremental change. Emergencies require bold, visionary leadership. Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible. He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it's time for us to fight for him.''
