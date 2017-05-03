Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines and Christine Baranski have joined the cast of 'A Bad Moms Christmas'.

The sequel to 2016 comedy 'Bad Moms' will see the return of Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis as the three overwhelmed and under-appreciated mothers who are trying to create the perfect Christmas for their families and their mothers, who will be portrayed by the trio of veteran actresses.

Returning cast members also include Jay Hernandez, David Walton and Wanda Sykes as well as newcomers Peter Gallagher and Justin Hartley.

Hollywood legend Sarandon, 70, was last seen on the big screen in 2015 with 'My Week with Marilyn'.

Hines, 51, has worked on a number of comedy TV shows including 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'Suburgatory'. Baranski, 65, is known for playing roles in 'The Good Wife' and her regular appearances as Leonard's mother in 'The Big Bang Theory'.

The first film grossed more than $180 million worldwide on a $20 million budget and remains the biggest commercial success for upstart studio STX.

The new film will be written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, who worked together on the first movie, which saw Carla, Kiki and Amy ditch their conventional responsibilities for long-overdue freedom, fun and self-indulgence.

Also back on board is producer Suzanne Todd, as well as Bill Block and Mark Kamine, who will executive produce the sequel.

'A Bad Moms Christmas' is currently shooting in Atlanta, with a release date scheduled for November this year.

It's also reported a 'Bad Dads' film is in the works following the success of 'Bad Moms' but producers have yet to announce who will take on these roles, AVclub.com reports.