Susan Sarandon blames the ''corporate takeover'' of Hollywood for its many problems.
Susan Sarandon blames the ''corporate takeover'' of Hollywood for its discrimination issues.
The 71-year-old actress believes that all of Hollywood's problems can be attributed to it becoming a huge business and thinks it should be run by people who love movies.
Speaking at the Tropfest short film festival, where she is head juror, Susan said: ''This is why we have so much sexism and racism and ageism in Hollywood. There's a lot of businessmen that are making decisions, not people who necessarily love movies. This is where you get casting by how many followers you have on Instagram.''
Susan also blasted Hollywood's trend for reboots as a ''lack of imagination''.
And the actress blames ''incredibly watered down'' movies, on Hollywood executives trying to cater to a mass audience.
However, Susan had huge praise for streaming services, including Netflix, saying that they are opening up an avenue for filmmakers to be more creative.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''They don't need to appeal to everybody. So you're seeing braver, sexier, weirder, shocking things ... which is really exciting.''
Susan also spoke about her Oscar-winning portrayal of the nun Sister Helen, who comforted a death row inmate, in 1995's 'Dead Man Walking' and said she was worried about the nun's reaction to the movie.
She said: ''I was so nervous that when she saw it she would be emotionally upset. She watched the first thing, and I asked, 'Are you OK?' And she said, 'Yeah. Doing it myself was much harder, actually.' I thought ... what a jerk I am, of course it's much harder to actually do it.''
