Susan Boyle will release a new album featuring four new ''secret'' songs.

The 57-year-old star - who was the runner-up on 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2009 - recently introduced herself to an even wider audience when she appeared on 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' last month, and she's unveiled plans for her highly anticipated eighth studio record.

The new LP - title 'Ten' and set for release on March 31 - will feature some fresh tracks alongside greatest hits like 'I Dreamed A Dream'.

Susan told the Mirror: ''I'm a lady who likes to surprise.

''Which is why I want to keep the four new songs a secret for now and give you something to look forward to! We live in a time where there are very few surprises any more.''

The star is also planning a huge tour, as she looks to take her show on the road for a fresh run of dates.

The wave of positive news comes after a rocky couple of years for the singer.

In 2016, she was removed from Heathrow Airport after she got into a heated argument with a staff member in the British Airways lounge on her way back to her home in Scotland.

And the following year, it was revealed she had been the victim of torment from a gang of up to 15 teenagers who targeted her in her hometown of Blackburn, West Lothian.

In once instance, the teens set light to paper and threw it at her, but Susan is determined to fight back and refuses to let the bullies push her out of her home.

She previouly said: ''They have been shouting at me, taunting, saying vile things, swearing. And on one occasion they were throwing things at the bus I was sitting on.

''I love my house, it's where I grew up. Why would I move out because of a group of teenagers who behave like that? They are bullies who shout and throw things, but it is my home and where I feel safe.''