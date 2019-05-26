Susan Boyle is taking flying lessons.

The 58-year-old singer - who soared to fame on 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2008 - recently learned to ride a bike and has now turned her attention towards flying.

Susan - who cannot drive a car - explained to The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''I thought about the things I've missed out on before. I'm approaching 60 but who cares. I live a comfortable life and deserve to enjoy it. Mum never had enough money for a bike.

''I fancied a wee one to go to the shops on. I'll be knackered but might end up with legs like [Olympic champion] Chris Hoy!''

Susan revealed her latest ambition shortly after she insisted she isn't a ''big spender''.

The singer revealed that some of her biggest luxuries include taking the bus and buying a cottage pie.

Asked how she treats herself, Susan - who has made millions from her career in the music business - said: ''I like to take the bus to my local supermarket.

''I meet people there and have a good old blether.

''I'm not a big spender, because for 47 years I didn't have any money and I struggled to pay the bills and buy food. It was pretty miserable.

''But now I can buy luxuries I could never have afforded before, like cottage pie. And things like lipstick and perfume I'd never had before. I've got quite a few now. I could probably sell you a few and work out a decent price?''

The 'I Dreamed a Dream' hitmaker also revealed she likes to spend more time on her appearance now she's famous.

She quipped: ''It's something I've had to learn over the years. Because in the beginning I was like a cow with a gun.''