Music star Susan Boyle has revealed she is taking flying lessons.
Susan Boyle is taking flying lessons.
The 58-year-old singer - who soared to fame on 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2008 - recently learned to ride a bike and has now turned her attention towards flying.
Susan - who cannot drive a car - explained to The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''I thought about the things I've missed out on before. I'm approaching 60 but who cares. I live a comfortable life and deserve to enjoy it. Mum never had enough money for a bike.
''I fancied a wee one to go to the shops on. I'll be knackered but might end up with legs like [Olympic champion] Chris Hoy!''
Susan revealed her latest ambition shortly after she insisted she isn't a ''big spender''.
The singer revealed that some of her biggest luxuries include taking the bus and buying a cottage pie.
Asked how she treats herself, Susan - who has made millions from her career in the music business - said: ''I like to take the bus to my local supermarket.
''I meet people there and have a good old blether.
''I'm not a big spender, because for 47 years I didn't have any money and I struggled to pay the bills and buy food. It was pretty miserable.
''But now I can buy luxuries I could never have afforded before, like cottage pie. And things like lipstick and perfume I'd never had before. I've got quite a few now. I could probably sell you a few and work out a decent price?''
The 'I Dreamed a Dream' hitmaker also revealed she likes to spend more time on her appearance now she's famous.
She quipped: ''It's something I've had to learn over the years. Because in the beginning I was like a cow with a gun.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...