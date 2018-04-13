Susan Boyle is set to make a comeback with a Christmas album.

The 57-year-old singer has been one of the most looked after clients on her label boss Simon Cowell's Syco Music since winning his talent show 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2009, and after two years she's set to head in a new direction for a festive record.

The music mogul told The Sun Online: ''She'll have an album out this Christmas. We've got an idea to do something slightly different with her.

'' I think she'll enjoy it. She'll be making records with us for a long time. She's amazing.''

Simon - who along with the rest of the nation was sold on Susan's cover of 'Les Miserables' hit 'I Dreamed a Dream' - says the operatic star and previous winner Paul Potts represented the ''underdog'' can succeed.

Simon, 58, said: ''I think her and Paul in particular, they defined the show which is giving the underdog a shot and then they had a career, and I don't think another show could have done that.''

Simon chose all of the songs for her last record, 2016's 'A Wonderful World' and she trusts him completely.

She said previously: ''I had a lot of fun making it. Simon picked the songs. I'll always put my trust in Simon - he's a genius.

''I don't see that much of him, but I hear from him a lot.

Although it was claimed last year that Simon was planning to drop her from his Syco label, she said: ''All those things were totally untrue and I had had a very successful meeting with [Cowell's] Syco Records.''

Susan - who goes by the nickname SuBo - has also featured in a number of movies, including a cameo in 2016's 'Zoolander 2' alongside the likes of Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande.