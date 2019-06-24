Susan Boyle wants to start a family.

The 58-year-old singing sensation admits not having kids is her ''biggest regret'', so she is planning to look into fostering children when her music career ''quietens down a bit''.

Susan - who lives in her family home in West Lothian, Scotland - said: ''When things quieten down a bit I would like to get into fostering.

''I'm 58 so I've got something to bring my family home to. I've a lovely house, why not share it?

''I've got a couple who think the world of me. I love kids.

''I've never had any of my own, that's my biggest regret, but I love kids.''

Susan - who shot on fame on 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2009 - is ''loving every minute'' of her life, and is looking forward to bringing children into it.

Speaking on 'The Dan Wootton Interview' podcast, she added: ''They're good fun to be with.

''I am happy. I am loving every minute, loving life and bring on the rest.''

The 'I Dreamed A Dream' hitmaker was made an ambassador for Save the Children in 2013, and admitted at the time that her work with the charity felt as though she was ''adopting the kids''.

She said: ''I love children and I feel like I'm adopting the kids. I feel like a mammy.''

The star released a charity Christmas single in 2013, a posthumous duet of 'O Come, All Ye Faithful' with Elvis Presley, and the proceeds were donated to Save the Children.

She teamed up with kids from a primary school in Glasgow to record the music video to accompany the song.