Susan Boyle thinks she's been single for ''too long now to get married''.

The 58-year-old star - who rose to fame on 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2009 - revealed although she recently had a ''gentleman friend'', she doesn't see herself having a romantic relationship at this stage of her life.

She told The Lady magazine: ''I did have a gentleman friend, a doctor. We went for lunch but I didn't tell anyone.

''But if I had a man friend it would be purely platonic - I've been on my own too long now to get married.''

The 'I Dreamed A Dream' hitmaker has never had a longterm partner, but she insisted she will ''keep waiting'' for someone to step up.

She added: ''It's good manners to wait to be asked, so I'll just have to continue to keep waiting.

''If I get fan letters from men, I'm flattered that they like me.''

Meanwhile, Susan previously revealed her plans to start a family, and while not having kids is her ''biggest regret'', she is planning to look into fostering children when her music career ''quietens down a bit''.

Speaking over the summer, she said: ''When things quieten down a bit I would like to get into fostering.

''I'm 58 so I've got something to bring my family home to. I've a lovely house, why not share it?

''I've got a couple who think the world of me. I love kids. I've never had any of my own, that's my biggest regret, but I love kids.''

The singing sensation is ''loving every minute'' of her life, and is looking forward to bringing children into it.

She added at the time: ''They're good fun to be with. I am happy. I am loving every minute, loving life and bring on the rest.''