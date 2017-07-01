Susan Boyle won't let bullies chase her from her home.

The 56-year-old singer has been subjected to a barrage of insults and intimidation by a group of around 15 teenagers but she has insisted that their abuse won't driver her from her house in Blackburn, West Lothian.

Susan - who suffers from Asperger's Syndrome - told the Mail On Sunday: ''They have been shouting at me, taunting, saying vile things, swearing. And on one occasion they were throwing things at the bus I was sitting on.

''I love my house, it's where I grew up. Why would I move out because of a group of teenagers who behave like that? They are bullies who shout and throw things, but it is my home and where I feel safe.

''I love my neighbours, they are the most beautiful group of people who always look out for me and make sure I am OK. It's where I grew up with my mum and dad and it has memories. Why should I move because of a group of daft laddies, who at 15 years old should know to behave better?''

Despite her brave words, former 'Britain's Got Talent' contestant Susan admitted the ordeal has brought back memories of when she was bullied in school.

She said: ''Who wouldn't cry? I did, of course I did. It brought back memories for me, memories from school. I was bullied then because I was different... people said horrible things to me. My mum was up at the school every single day - bullying wasn't dealt with in schools like it is now.

''In any case, children will bully and pick on anyone who appears to be different. It was very unfortunate for me but I have to turn this into a positive. I have had the most amazing eight years since 'Britain's Got Talent' - I can now entertain people, make them happy. For me, it's about turning a negative into a positive.''