Susan Boyle is ''disappointed'' she didn't win 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'.

Although the 57-year-old singer is sad she didn't finish first in the hit talent contest, Susan is happy for magician Shin Lim - who won the final on Monday (18.02.19) - because she already has a successful music career.

Susan told People magazine: ''I'm so fortunate that I have a great career to go back to.

''Of course, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed, but also deep down I didn't think I would win. Secretly you hold out hope that you just might because that's what drives you to do your best in a competition. I've never really considered myself a champion, I'm just me, Susan Boyle.''

The humble singer went on to praise the 27-year-old winner - who wowed audiences with his mind-bending card tricks - and said he ''absolutely deserved to win''.

She said: ''Until being on 'Champions', I wasn't aware of who he was, but wow! What a guy! The talent he has and sleight of hand, it takes your breath away.

''He absolutely deserved to win and he absolutely deserves to have a hugely successful career with his own shows in Vegas. Honestly, when I was secretly watching in the auditorium I couldn't believe how good he was and so young, he's got a great career ahead of him.''

Susan - who shot to fame after singing 'I Dreamed a Dream' from 'Les Miserables' on 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2009 - was happy to perform her signature song on the show because it ''started'' her career.

She said: ''I thought it would be a nice nod to bring back the song that started my career. It's an incredibly special song to me and one that everyone associates with me.''