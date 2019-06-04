Susan Boyle is heading out on tour for the first time in six years.

The former 'Britain's Got Talent' star - who was runner up to dance troupe Diversity in 2009 - will be celebrating a decade since her memorable audition with a run of UK shows next year to support her latest album 'Ten'.

She's quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: ''I'm thrilled to be coming back. I am also excited to be able to perform songs that you wouldn't necessarily expect from me.

''I like to surprise. I surprised the world ten years ago and I want to surprise my fans again with some unexpected songs and brand new material.''

The tour will kick off at Dundee's Caird Hall on March 3, with another 14 shows across the UK.

Susan returned to 'BGT' over the weekend as she sang a duet with took to the stage with Michael Ball for a beautiful rendition of 'The Greatest Showman's 'A Million Dreams'.

Meanwhile, last month the 58-year-old singer revealed she recently learned to ride a bike and has now turned her attention towards flying.

Susan - who cannot drive a car - previously said: ''I thought about the things I've missed out on before. I'm approaching 60 but who cares. I live a comfortable life and deserve to enjoy it. Mum never had enough money for a bike.

''I fancied a wee one to go to the shops on. I'll be knackered but might end up with legs like [Olympic champion] Chris Hoy!''

Susan revealed her latest ambition shortly after she insisted she isn't a ''big spender''.

Asked how she treats herself, Susan - who has made millions from her career in the music business - said: ''I like to take the bus to my local supermarket. I meet people there and have a good old blether.

''I'm not a big spender, because for 47 years I didn't have any money and I struggled to pay the bills and buy food. It was pretty miserable.

''But now I can buy luxuries I could never have afforded before, like cottage pie. And things like lipstick and perfume I'd never had before. I've got quite a few now. I could probably sell you a few and work out a decent price?''