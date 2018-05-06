Suranne Jones has been forced to pull out of her role in the West End play 'Frozen'.

The 'Doctor Foster' actress has admitted she will not finish her stint in the dark production - in which she played a mother whose daughter is abducted, abused and killed by a paedophile - on advice of her doctor after she was taken off the matinee performance midway through recently because she felt faint on stage.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 39-year-old star said: ''Dear all. I'm so sorry I couldn't make the last 4 shows. I was taken off the matinee on Thursday half way through the show as I felt so dizzy when I was on stage and my wonderful understudy #roisinrae finished the show. I came back after an illness and it was perhaps too soon .. anyone who knows the show knows it is a highly draining piece and after 3 months and a sickness I just wasn't able to end the run. I was so hoping to make it back for you all tonight but my dr eventually said I shouldn't put myself through it and risk getting ill again. SO GUTTED and SO SORRY to those I missed.''

Suranne admitted the show's dark subject matter had started to affect her well-being.

She explained: ''This show has taken it's toll on me and the subject matter was deeply affecting. You as the audience experience it once and always say how you are moved and drained by it. I'm certain it has contributed to my feeling under the weather. We as performers always think we can push through and carry on but sometimes we just can't. I'm now going to take time out and rest before I move on to Gentleman Jack in a few weeks... but I'll be back with some exciting #AnneLister News when we've completed filming.''

Suranne - who has a young son with her husband Laurence Akers - concluded her post by thanking everyone involved and those she met while researching the play.

She added: ''thank you for all your support and to everyone who shared this #Frozen journey with us. Thank you to our team @theatreroyalhaymarket and to our brilliant cast and finally to those who we met through @missingpeople.uk ..We send our love to those who are currently missing a loved one and on a personal note, Thank you to our amazing company stage manager and my friend @e_banners Emma Banwell .. love and respect Suranne #endofatoughjob #theatrelife #healthfirst (sic)''