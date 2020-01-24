Supergrass still have the ''same raw connection'' as they did a decade ago.

The 'Caught By the Fuzz' rockers - comprised of Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey, Mick Quinn and Rob Coombes - will head out on tour for the first time since their ''f***ing painful'' 2010 split in February, and will also release a career-spanning 'Best Of' LP, 'Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994 - 2008' on January 24, to mark the 25th anniversary of their seminal chart-topping debut album, 'I Should Coco'.

And, frontman Gaz has admitted that when he and his bandmates are in a room together, it's just like the old days as they still have the same banter as they did 10 years ago.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''We've all evolved enormously as people in the last 10 years but, when we get together, the raw connection is still the same.

''The dynamics when we play are still there and the jokes haven't changed much either.''

Despite the four-piece still enjoying one another's company, the 43-year-old rocker recently admitted he has no desire to make new Supergrass tunes.

Their last studio album was 2008's 'Diamond Hoo Ha'.

Gaz also confessed he found the demise of the group, who split after they shelved their seventh record, really difficult.

He said: ''We needed that distance of time to forget some of the shit and pain at the end. It was f***ing painful. I needed 10 years.''

On whether the group will work on new tunes, he replied: ''I don't want to rule anything out but that's not part of it.

''It's just this one year I'm up for, doing these gigs.''

Gaz also admitted he felt ''responsible'' for their split and explained that their lengthy hiatus largely came down to feeling ''uninspired'' with the album they were working on.

He explained: ''I remember feeling uninspired.

''You'd take CDs with you on your journey home and it was the first time I'd never play them to anyone, which was weird.

''I was trying to be optimistic, thinking that they weren't ready, but I just wasn't digging it. I just felt quite sad about it, really.''