Supergrass ''collectively felt the buzz'' to get the band back together.

The Britpop legends - comprised of Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey, Mick Quinn and Rob Coombes - will head out on tour for the first time in a decade in 2020, and they have also announced a career-spanning 'Best Of' LP, 'Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994 - 2008', which will be released to mark the 25th anniversary of their seminal chart-topping debut album, 'I Should Coco', and 10 years since the band split up.

Drummer Danny said: ''Everything aligned for us to make this happen for 2020.

''It was the first time that we collectively felt the buzz to get back in a room together and play the songs. ''We're extremely excited to get out there and bring a bit of Supergrass joy to all our fans ... and their extended families.''

The 'Moving' rockers reunited on stage at Glastonbury's Pilton Party in Somerset last week, and they will play a surprise sold-out show at London's intimate Oslo venue on Monday night (09.09.19).

The UK and European run next year kicks off in Paris on February 4, with the UK leg wrapping with a huge show at London's Alexandra Palace on March 6.

They will also play two shows in the US in Los Angeles and New York on April 2 and April 8, respectively.

The 'Best Of' compilation features all six of their albums in various formats including a picture disc LP and CD, plus bonus CDs of unreleased live material, B-sides, remixes, rarities, studio out-takes, demos, acoustic versions, oddities, new mixes, a deluxe book, posters and button badges, as per a press release.

And there is also over six hours of previously unreleased material and five previously unreleased instant grat tracks.

Among the 22 tracks are their nine top 20 hits, including five top 10s.

'Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994 - 2008' is released on January 24 via BMG and tickets for the tour go on sale next Friday (13.09.19) from 9am.

Supergrass' 2020 tour dates are:

February 4, Paris, France - Casino de Paris

February 5, Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

February 7, Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

February 14, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - Olympia Theatre

February 17, Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Hall

February 20, Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom

February 24, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England - O2 Academy Newcastle

February 26, Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse

February 29, Leeds, England - O2 Academy Leeds

March 3 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy Birmingham

March 6, London, England - Alexandra Palace

April 2 - Los Angeles - Wiltern

April 8- New York, NY - Webster Hall

The track-listing for the 'Best Of' is:

1. 'Diamond Hoo Ha Man'

2. 'Outside'

3. 'Rebel In You'

4. 'Tales Of Endurance (Parts 4, 5 & 6)'

5. 'St. Petersburg'

6. 'Fin'

7. 'Kiss Of Life'

8. 'Brecon Beacons'

9. 'Seen The Light'

10. 'Grace'

11. 'Moving'

12. 'Mary'

13. 'Beautiful People'

14. 'Pumping On Your Stereo'

15. 'In It For The Money'

16. 'Richard III'

17. 'Late In The Day'

18. 'Sun Hits The Sky'

19. 'Mansize Rooster'

20. 'Lenny'

21. 'Alright'

22. 'Caught By The Fuzz'