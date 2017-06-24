Suki Waterhouse was warned her role in 'The Bad Bitch' was going to be ''really hard'' by director Ana Lily Amirpour.

The 25-year-old model and actress landed her first acting job with the 2016 drama film and while the blonde-haired beauty was desperate to start filming scenes for the movie, which sees her portray the character Arlen, she was told by the filmmaker it would be a very difficult project for her and to be prepared for the production to ''take over'' her life.

Speaking about the venture and the advice she was given prior to shooting the film, she said: ''As soon as I got cast in the movie, life started imitating art. It's funny. You get so wrapped up in it that it's hard to even see the movie. Before casting, Lily said to me, 'This is going to be really hard. It's going to take over your life. It's going to be the hardest thing you've ever done.' I remember something in me switched then. 'Oh, my life just changed.'

''[But] how could you not want to do it? It's one of those things where you don't know if you will ever do something this f**king cool again! I've done stuff since, and it's not the same. I realise the kind of people I want to work with: I want to work with the crazy people.''

The catwalk icon has revealed the creative mastermind penned the script when her life was ''falling apart'', and coincidentally the Pop and Suki founder soon had her life flipped upside down at the same time as the project.

Suki - who split form her former partner Bradley Cooper in 2015 - explained to 10ztalk.com: ''She [Lily] wrote it when she felt like she was being savagely ripped apart - her life was falling apart. She was getting divorced. And then interestingly, when I got cast, my life started going savagely wrong. So many f**ked up things started happening.

''You know when life just gets crazy? On top of everything, I was worried about the role. Lily is a dope artist, and I was terrified. I thought, 'Am I going to f**k this up?'''