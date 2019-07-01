Suki Waterhouse relies on light therapy to tackle ''face bloat''.

The 27-year-old model-and-actress enjoys the ''natural lift'' the treatments give her and also thinks it's important to have regular facials.

She said: ''I just bought a little red and blue light therapy machine and I really enjoy CACI treatments [using LEDs and microcurrents].

''They just take away that face bloat and give you a natural lift.

''The best facials I have in London are by Theresa Tarmey and Yvonne Martin.

''I also like a hyaluronic facial at my dad's clinic, Waterhouse Young.''

Not only does Suki know the importance of cleansing her face and taking her make-up off every evening, she can feel a difference if she rushes the process so has learned to take her time.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I follow the cleansing techniques of facialist Yvonne Martin.

''She taught me how to take off my make-up properly and I always notice a difference when I'm being lazy and just slap on a bit of cleanser.

''I really work my fingers in circular motions to get that dirt out and double cleanse, then I use a toner.

''After that, it's all about hydration.

''I also use lip balm on my face to have that sheen of moisture, and I'll slather on a night mask - there's a really good one from Shiseido.''

And if she's away from the usual products, the blonde beauty has a surprising alternative to take off her make-up.

Asked her best tips, she said: ''I use HealGel around my eyes because I get quite red sometimes when I'm travelling so that evens out the redness.

''Sometimes I use olive oil for getting make-up off. It works wonders.''