Suki Waterhouse relies on light therapy to tackle ''face bloat'' and give her a ''natural lift''.
Suki Waterhouse relies on light therapy to tackle ''face bloat''.
The 27-year-old model-and-actress enjoys the ''natural lift'' the treatments give her and also thinks it's important to have regular facials.
She said: ''I just bought a little red and blue light therapy machine and I really enjoy CACI treatments [using LEDs and microcurrents].
''They just take away that face bloat and give you a natural lift.
''The best facials I have in London are by Theresa Tarmey and Yvonne Martin.
''I also like a hyaluronic facial at my dad's clinic, Waterhouse Young.''
Not only does Suki know the importance of cleansing her face and taking her make-up off every evening, she can feel a difference if she rushes the process so has learned to take her time.
She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I follow the cleansing techniques of facialist Yvonne Martin.
''She taught me how to take off my make-up properly and I always notice a difference when I'm being lazy and just slap on a bit of cleanser.
''I really work my fingers in circular motions to get that dirt out and double cleanse, then I use a toner.
''After that, it's all about hydration.
''I also use lip balm on my face to have that sheen of moisture, and I'll slather on a night mask - there's a really good one from Shiseido.''
And if she's away from the usual products, the blonde beauty has a surprising alternative to take off her make-up.
Asked her best tips, she said: ''I use HealGel around my eyes because I get quite red sometimes when I'm travelling so that evens out the redness.
''Sometimes I use olive oil for getting make-up off. It works wonders.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
In a world where the undead are waiting around every corner to tear you limb...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
Deliberately unstructured, this likeable romantic comedy holds the audience's interest with its strikingly engaging cast...
Love can be confusing, complicating and utterly gut-wrenching as Rosie painfully discovers on her journey...
Alex Stewart and Rosie Dunne are the best of friends struggling through the pressures of...