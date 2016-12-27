Catwalk star Suki, who was worked with some of the biggest names in fashion, dropped track Brutally in November (16). She got a boost from showbiz pal Lena Dunham, who featured the song in her Woman of the Hour podcast.

Despite Suki promoting Brutally on her social media accounts, the song failed to set the charts alight. In the eight weeks since it was released Brutally has only been purchased 296 times, and failed to make it into the U.K.s top 200 download chart.

While her music career doesn’t look promising, sources say 24-year-old Suki’s love life is on the up. She dated Hollywood star Bradley Cooper for two years up until 2015, and is now thought to be romancing former Game of Thrones star Richard Madden

Music is the latest venture Suki has tried her hand out. As well as modelling she also designs, and has dipped her toes into the acting world, starring in Insurgent, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Love, Rosie. It seems 2017 is going to be another big year movie wise, with five new films in the post-production stage, including Billionaire Boys Club alongside Kevin Spacey, Taron Egerton and Emma Roberts.