Suki Waterhouse's debut single has flopped.

The 24-year-old model and actress' attempts to become a triple threat by launching a pop career has gotten off to a bad start, with her first single 'Brutally' selling just 296 copies since its release eight weeks ago.

And the song failed to break into the UK Top 200 chart.

A source told The Sun: ''Suki never expected to be near the Top 10 but she's bound to be ­disappointed with the figures.

''She's very passionate about music and obviously can put more of her personality into her lyrics than she can with modelling.

''But Suki clearly has a lot of work to do if she wants to build up a following with the help of her tunes.''

Suki has previously spoken of how important music is to her as it allows her to connect with people.

She said: ''It's a really important outlet for me as it's bare. It's not for other people, with other people's impressions put on you or wearing other people's clothes.

''There is real imagination for me in music. One song will make someone feel something about a man and it will make someone else think about their dead dog. It's personal.''

However, Suki's acting career is going from strength to strength and she recently joined Odessa Young, Hari Nef and Abra in the thriller 'Assassination Nation', about four teenagers whose personal information is leaked by a mystery hacker.

Foxtail Entertainment co-founders and partners Matthew Malek and Anita Gou said: ''Odessa, Hari, Abra and Suki are great, rising talents who all come from different backgrounds and collectively make up a cast that is young, diverse and powerful - all things we want this film to reflect. What attracted both of us to the project was its bold depiction of teenagers, not as vapid or distracted but rather engaged and determined to navigate the complexities of this new world. It tackles issues of shaming, mob mentality, vigilantism, and righteousness.''

Sam Levinson has written the screenplay and will also direct the movie while producers include Kevin Turen and David Goyer.

The movie is set to begin filming in Louisiana in 2017.