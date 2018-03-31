Suki Waterhouse lives in a ''constant state of anxiety''.

The 26-year-old beauty made her name as a model and has now turned her attention to acting, and admitted she has never wanted to just settle for one thing because she's always ''yearning for change''.

She said: ''I was never comfortable just doing one thing.

''I'd love it if I just woke up and wanted to do one thing, but I'm always yearning for change and to evolve what I'm doing with my life.

''It makes you live in a constant state of anxiety but I love it.''

But the 'Assassination Nation' star admitted she feels like people take her acting less seriously because of her fashion background.

She told Grazia magazine: ''I'm totally aware of that. We all do it, humans love to classify things.

''But my goodness, I've earned my stripes. Most of the time, it just makes me work harder.''

However, Suki won't be leaving modelling behind for good and will still take on ''special'' jobs, such as her recent appointment as the face of Ferragamo's new perfume, Amo.

She said: ''Modelling is taking a back seat, except when there's something special like this.

''I'm excited to be the face of their first fragrance, that's a big deal.''

Suki previously admitted she doesn't think she's a very good model.

She said: ''I just don't define myself as a model

''I don't feel like I even look like a model or that I'm particularly good at it.''

And the Pop And Suki co-founder has described herself as a ''scruffy person'' and has revealed she doesn't take carry out a thorough beauty regime like fellow models.

She said: ''I'm quite a scruffy person. I'm not good at washing my face.''