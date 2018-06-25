Suki Waterhouse has recorded a song with The Wombats.

The 26-year-old model-and-actress has teamed up with the 'Cheetah Tongue' hitmakers for a secret new track, which the British rockers are hoping to release later this year.

Guitarist Matthew Murphy told The Sun newspaper: ''I wrote a song with Suki in LA. It was a good, fun evening.

''Her voice is really cool. She's busy so I'm not sure what the plan is. Hopefully it will be one for release soon.''

And the band can't even disclose the name of the track because they haven't settled on one yet.

He added: ''I can't tell you the name of the song yet as we keep changing it.''

While the group were thrilled to land Suki for the song, Matthew admitted he had no idea who the 'Rainy Day in New York' singer was when they got into the studio together.

He added: ''We met because she did a film with a mutual friend. I had no idea who Suki was but I thought her voice was amazing, so I did an evening with her and a producer in LA.''

Suki - who released a single, 'Brutally', in 2016 - has previously admitted she's keen to turn her attention to multiple careers.

She said recently: ''I was never comfortable just doing one thing.

''I'm always yearning for change. It makes you live in a constant state of anxiety, but I love it.''

But the 'Assassination Nation' star admitted she feels like people take her ventures into less seriously because of her fashion background.

She said: ''I'm totally aware of that. We all do it, humans love to classify things.

''But my goodness, I've earned my stripes. Most of the time, it just makes me work harder.''