Suki Waterhouse has joined the cast of 'Assassination Nation', a thriller about four teenagers whose personal information is leaked by a mystery hacker.
Suki Waterhouse has joined the cast of 'Assassination Nation'.
The 24-year-old model and actress will star alongside Odessa Young, Hari Nef and Abra in the thriller about four teenagers whose personal information is leaked by a mystery hacker.
Foxtail Entertainment co-founders and partners Matthew Malek and Anita Gou said: ''Odessa, Hari, Abra and Suki are great, rising talents who all come from different backgrounds and collectively make up a cast that is young, diverse and powerful - all things we want this film to reflect. What attracted both of us to the project was its bold depiction of teenagers, not as vapid or distracted but rather engaged and determined to navigate the complexities of this new world. It tackles issues of shaming, mob mentality, vigilantism, and righteousness.''
Sam Levinson has written the screenplay and will also direct the movie while producers include Kevin Turen and David Goyer.
David said: ''Sam's script is a brilliant and wild piece of social satire. Essentially, 'The Crucible' for the Snapchat generation. We are thrilled to help him realise it as a film.''
The movie is set to begin filming in Louisiana in 2017.
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Suki will star opposite Ansel Elgort in 'Jonathan'.
The movie - which has begun shooting, sees an ordinary guy leave his office job at noon every day to go home to sleep. When he wakes up, breakfast is waiting along with a video telling him about the second part of his day when his twin brother has taken over.
Chaos ensues when Jonathan discovers John - both of whom are played by 22-year-old Ansel - has fallen in love with Elena (Suki), so he seeks the help of controlling doctor Mina Nariman (Patricia Clarkson) as he takes matters into his own hands.
Director Bill Oliver has also written the script, along with Peter Nickowitz and Gregory Davis.
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.
In a world where the undead are waiting around every corner to tear you limb...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
Deliberately unstructured, this likeable romantic comedy holds the audience's interest with its strikingly engaging cast...
Love can be confusing, complicating and utterly gut-wrenching as Rosie painfully discovers on her journey...
Alex Stewart and Rosie Dunne are the best of friends struggling through the pressures of...