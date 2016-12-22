Suki Waterhouse has joined the cast of 'Assassination Nation'.

The 24-year-old model and actress will star alongside Odessa Young, Hari Nef and Abra in the thriller about four teenagers whose personal information is leaked by a mystery hacker.

Foxtail Entertainment co-founders and partners Matthew Malek and Anita Gou said: ''Odessa, Hari, Abra and Suki are great, rising talents who all come from different backgrounds and collectively make up a cast that is young, diverse and powerful - all things we want this film to reflect. What attracted both of us to the project was its bold depiction of teenagers, not as vapid or distracted but rather engaged and determined to navigate the complexities of this new world. It tackles issues of shaming, mob mentality, vigilantism, and righteousness.''

Sam Levinson has written the screenplay and will also direct the movie while producers include Kevin Turen and David Goyer.

David said: ''Sam's script is a brilliant and wild piece of social satire. Essentially, 'The Crucible' for the Snapchat generation. We are thrilled to help him realise it as a film.''

The movie is set to begin filming in Louisiana in 2017.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Suki will star opposite Ansel Elgort in 'Jonathan'.

The movie - which has begun shooting, sees an ordinary guy leave his office job at noon every day to go home to sleep. When he wakes up, breakfast is waiting along with a video telling him about the second part of his day when his twin brother has taken over.

Chaos ensues when Jonathan discovers John - both of whom are played by 22-year-old Ansel - has fallen in love with Elena (Suki), so he seeks the help of controlling doctor Mina Nariman (Patricia Clarkson) as he takes matters into his own hands.

Director Bill Oliver has also written the script, along with Peter Nickowitz and Gregory Davis.