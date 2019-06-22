Suki Waterhouse doesn't think it ''matters'' if she makes a movie that's a ''piece of s**t''.

The model-turned-actress - who has appeared in blockbusters such as 'Detective Pikachu' and 'Insurgent', as well as less commercial fare including 'The Bad Batch' and 'Assassination Nation' - thinks it is a ''miracle'' if a film turns out to be good so she only worries about having a good experience while she's working.

She said: ''My burning desire is just to make good art.

''Making a good movie is a mircale, it really is. It's such a mad soup.

''It's really about who you want to spend your time with. Time is the most valuable thing.

''Even if the movie turns out to be a piece of s**t, which a lot of them do, it doesn't matter.''

While some stars find it hard being away for long periods of time shooting movies, the 27-year-old beauty - who is dating Robert Pattinson - relishes the ''escape'' of feeling disconnected from reality.

She told Grazia magazine: ''When I did 'The Bad Batch' I loved being intensely physical - feeling completely battered by the end of the day, having your leg in a brace, in the middle of the desert.

''It's such an intense environment that there's no sense of reality around you.

''I like the escape of that and I like being away for long periods. It's a really good job for someone who doesn't need stability whatsoever.''

Suki is also keen to create her own working opportunities, as well as featuring in other people's projects.

She said: ''I've got an idea for a show that I'm working on and I'd like to star in it.

''Making something for yourself, that you know is in your wheelhouse, is ideal.''