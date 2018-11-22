Suki Waterhouse gets ''overwhelmed'' when she surfs the internet because of how ''critical'' people are.

The 26-year-old model-turned-actress plays Sarah in the upcoming thriller 'Assassination Nation', which sees four friends stick together as an anonymous hacker reveals their town's secrets, and the star believes the plot is a mirror to how society is now because people are so ''aggressive'' online.

Speaking to The I Paper, Suki said: ''I go online sometimes and feel overwhelmed. There's so many people screaming into a black hole: what is right to be? It's aggressive. What you should think. There's such a prevalent righteousness.

''It is in our nature to judge and criticise. Humans are naturally very inclusive instead of exclusive. But inclusive in that we're actually quite tribal: we have small groups of people we look out for.''

Suki also confessed that she thinks it's tough ''being a woman right now'' because there are so many ''different messages'' being ''thrown'' around.

She added: ''I don't think people understand the hundreds of millions of different messages being thrown at women right now. On the one hand, there's very much a 'f**k men', empowered mentality where you've got to be independent. It's all about you and yourself and you don't need anything else. But then you're up against the very human thing as well of wanting a boyfriend and wanting boys to like you. You've got brigades of people who are so certain of what is right and anyone who misses that mark whatsoever is wrong. The critical thinking part is slipping away, and it's whatever you can say that's the most angry, the most vicious, the most filled with vitriol that will get you the most attention. There doesn't seem to be much space for anything in between.''