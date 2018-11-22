Suki Waterhouse gets ''overwhelmed'' when she browses the internet because of how ''critical'' people are.
Suki Waterhouse gets ''overwhelmed'' when she surfs the internet because of how ''critical'' people are.
The 26-year-old model-turned-actress plays Sarah in the upcoming thriller 'Assassination Nation', which sees four friends stick together as an anonymous hacker reveals their town's secrets, and the star believes the plot is a mirror to how society is now because people are so ''aggressive'' online.
Speaking to The I Paper, Suki said: ''I go online sometimes and feel overwhelmed. There's so many people screaming into a black hole: what is right to be? It's aggressive. What you should think. There's such a prevalent righteousness.
''It is in our nature to judge and criticise. Humans are naturally very inclusive instead of exclusive. But inclusive in that we're actually quite tribal: we have small groups of people we look out for.''
Suki also confessed that she thinks it's tough ''being a woman right now'' because there are so many ''different messages'' being ''thrown'' around.
She added: ''I don't think people understand the hundreds of millions of different messages being thrown at women right now. On the one hand, there's very much a 'f**k men', empowered mentality where you've got to be independent. It's all about you and yourself and you don't need anything else. But then you're up against the very human thing as well of wanting a boyfriend and wanting boys to like you. You've got brigades of people who are so certain of what is right and anyone who misses that mark whatsoever is wrong. The critical thinking part is slipping away, and it's whatever you can say that's the most angry, the most vicious, the most filled with vitriol that will get you the most attention. There doesn't seem to be much space for anything in between.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
In a world where the undead are waiting around every corner to tear you limb...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
Deliberately unstructured, this likeable romantic comedy holds the audience's interest with its strikingly engaging cast...
Love can be confusing, complicating and utterly gut-wrenching as Rosie painfully discovers on her journey...
Alex Stewart and Rosie Dunne are the best of friends struggling through the pressures of...