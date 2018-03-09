Suki Waterhouse thinks happiness smells like ''macaroni and cheese''.

The 26-year-old model is the face of Salvatore Ferragamo's new fragrance Amo, and when discussing what her favourite scents are, she came to bizarre conclusions about the smells she associates with love and happiness.

She told TheCut.com: ''[The smell that makes her happy is] macaroni and cheese. I wouldn't say I would be home making it, that would be a lie. Something from Postmates, something really cheesy.

''I think I used to eat mac 'n' cheese a lot when I was younger. We used to have a lot of cauliflower cheese with bread crumbs. It reminds me of my mum's cooking and yummy meals.''

Asked what reminds her of love, the British beauty explained: ''The tuft of hair on the back of a baby. Like, my brothers and sisters had that. It makes me want to eat the child, just so much love that you have to restrain yourself. I'm eight years older than my siblings so I remember a lot of them growing up.''

And Suki - who has previously starred on the cover of Vogue and Elle magazines - revealed that if she had to choose a smell that reminded her of her childhood, it would be the ''muddy'' water of the River Thames.

The model - who was born in London, where the river divides the north and south of the city - explained: ''I would have to say is the smell of the River Thames. It's a muddy, earthy smell.

''I kind of grew up on the river. We'd run down there, with our wellies on, and get covered in mud. We'd also try to go rowing.''