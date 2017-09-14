Suki Waterhouse doesn't ''define'' herself as a model.

The 25-year-old catwalk icon embarked on a career in the fashion industry at the age of 16, and despite boasting almost 10 years in the business she doesn't consider herself to be ''particularly good'' at modelling, and doesn't think she looks like a stereotypical model.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper about her career, the blonde beauty - who has graced the runway for prestigious labels including Alexander Wang, Burberry and Tommy Hilfiger - said: ''I just don't define myself as a model

''I don't feel like I even look like a model or that I'm particularly good at it.''

And the Pop And Suki co-founder has described herself as a ''scruffy person'' and has revealed she doesn't take carry out a thorough beauty regime like fellow models.

She said: ''I'm quite a scruffy person. I'm not good at washing my face.''

But Suki does enjoy ''pushing [herself] physically'' by undergoing intense workouts, as she used to practice karate as a child.

She explained: ''I like pushing myself physically.''

Suki has expanded her horizons and has appeared in a number of films, including the Netflix movie 'The Bad Batch', which sees her portray Arlen in the production, and the star thinks her involvement in the fashion industry makes people assume she will only ever be cast in romantic comedies.

Speaking about her acting career, she said: ''Coming from the fashion industry, maybe you'd expect me to be cast in romantic comedies or get parts that aren't as cool as this one ['The Bad Batch'] . ''

And Suki has revealed her favourite part of shooting the project was getting up close and personal with her co-star Jason Momoa.

She explained: ''I got to ride on a motorbike with Jason Momoa in the desert, holding on to his huge rippling muscles. It was a highlight of my existence.''