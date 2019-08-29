Suggs wants a hologram of himself so he can continue to perform for as long as possible.

The Madness frontman revealed that when his body is no longer able for touring, he hopes to be able to still perform for the fans via hologram after seeing how impressive the Tupac Shakur one was.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''We saw the Tupac hologram and it was flipping amazing. I would like nothing more than for me and my mates to perform in my living room and then project that around the world.''

However, Suggs, 58, doesn't believe he will need a hologram in the near future.

The star - whose real name is Graham McPherson - said: ''We'll keep performing as long as the knees hold up. There's nothing I love more. As a band we are still mates, we still enjoy it.''

Madness have been performing for 40 years and Suggs recently admitted he can hardly believe the band has lasted this long.

He told BristolPost.co.uk: ''It is amazing, that we've been able to do this for so long. It constantly surprises me - for me, I'm one of those people that the 80s only feel like ten years ago to me.

''It's a privilege to still be doing this, we've done festivals all over Britain and still enjoying it, which is great.

''We spend more time arguing than anything else, but it's healthy and we all still get on great and that's the major important point about it.

''I'm name-dropping terribly here but Paul Weller was standing in my kitchen chatting about this very thing the other day, and of course, he famously dropped his band. He was saying how do we do it, how is it we're all still together and still close?

''I said that democracy is a very difficult thing, and it's hard but the fact is that for important decisions we all have to agree.

''Everything you see us do, we're all on board with. If there's something that we could do, if one person in the band doesn't want to, the chances are we won't do it.''