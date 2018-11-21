Suggs has slammed Spice Girls for their vocals at the 2012 Olympic closing ceremony.

The Madness star has recalled the moment he heard the iconic girl group - who are reuniting as a four piece for a UK stadium tour in 2019 - going through their warm-ups for their initial comeback six years ago.

Speaking at the Nordoff Robbins Boxing Dinner earlier this week, he's quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: ''I was on the back of this truck.

''In front of me are The Who. To my right are some spotty herberts called One Direction. Behind us are the Spice Girls doing some vocal warm ups... F***ing hell.

''Pete Townshend turns around and says, 'Someone throw them a f***ing fish.' ''

His comments come just weeks after the 'Wannabe' hitmakers announced plans for a reunion, although Victoria Beckham won't be joining former bandmates Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton for the tour.

And while 'It Must Be Love' singer Suggs won't be clamouring for tickets for the shows, Little Mix have revealed they would be delighted to join their heroes on the road.

Jesy Nelson recently said they'd ''love to'', whilst Leigh-Anne Pinnock added: ''It has to happen.''

All four of the 'Power' singers - who won UK talent show 'The X Factor' in 2011 - were inspired by the Spice Girls, and Jesy says they all love how empowering the 'Spice Up Your Life' singers are.

She said: ''We loved that they were all about girl power and never held back. It was great how they didn't give a s**t.

''They said what they wanted and made people feel good about themselves, we really aspire to be like that. It's brilliant they've come back.''