The Sugababes are recording new music.

Mutya Buena has revealed the original line up of the girl group - which also includes original members Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy - are working on new tracks and planning a tour ahead of the 20th anniversary of their debut album, 'One Touch'.

She said: ''We're working on new music and have a secret project that should be made public later this year. Plus we are working on something special for our fans that is coming out for our 20th anniversary. As well as the music we've planned a tour. We need to put it out there for everyone to see and hear us again. Everything new we are working on will be classic Sugababes/MKS sounds. I'm excited to get out there.''

The original line up of the Sugababes reunited in 2013 as MKS to release the song 'Flatline' and whilst there has been no releases since, Mutya insists they have been working on music all the time.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We've not really stopped being together and it's been five years now. We've been working on music but everyone's got their own lives as well. The reaction to the picture we put online was overwhelming. We can't wait to get started. Next year will be our year.''

The first ever album released by the girls was 2000's 'One Touch', which included the hits 'Run For Cover' and 'Overload'.

However, shortly after the album was released Siobhan quit the group with Heidi Range taking her place.

In 2005, Mutya left stating she could no longer commit to the band after giving birth to daughter Tahlia Barrymore in March of that year.

Mutya was replaced by Amelle Berrabah, which meant Keisha was the only original Sugababe left.

However, she quit in 2009 to be replaced by Jade Ewen before the final incarnation of the pop group disbanded in 2011.