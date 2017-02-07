Former Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan wants to launch a career as a rapper.

The 32-year-old singer has revealed she has a dream of becoming an MC and has spilled that she and her ex-bandmate Mutya Buena came close to creating a rap group similar in style to 2000s UK garage ensemble So Solid Crew before they formed the Sugababes with Siobhán Donaghy.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Keisha revealed: ''I low key wanna be an MC so bad. Every time I listen to Giggs, Kano, Stormzy etc I just picture myself battling ... Weird fact: Just b4 the Sugababes started Mutya & I tried to start a crew ... kinda like a smaller female version of So solid lol And I still have our lyric book LOL! I just need to stick to singing. But there is a small part of me that would soooo join a crew (if the world wasn't so bloody honest LOL) (sic)''

The 'Push the Button' hitmaker's rap plan was met with a mixed response on the social networking site with some followers urging her to go for it and others telling her to stick to singing.

In response to the haters, Keisha tweeted: ''Jokes, See what I'm saying?!! Lol you don't rate me already! This is exactly why I need to let this dream go ... You're hating! Mans could of been one of the top MC's ... chat bout (sic)''

However, one person who is very supportive of Keisha becoming a rapper is her famous friend and fellow singer Dionne Bromfield.

Dionne, 21, posted: ''Please make this happen somehow!''

Prompting Keisha to reply: ''Will you be there when I get boo'd?! Or disown (sic)''

The 'Mama Said' singer then tweeted her pal: ''Ok, ok... how about a private show. Just for me?! (sic)

To which Keisha promised: ''Deal.''

Although she may not be rapping yet Keisha is due to release new music in 2017 with her fellow original Sugababes Siobhan and Mutya under their new name MKS.

MKS released the song 'Flatline' in 2013 but have been quiet ever since, but Siobhan, 32, revealed last year the trio had been busy in the studio and intended to have songs out this year.

Siobhan spilled: ''Sugababes have got a record coming out. I can't tell you the exact date.''

The first ever album released by the girls was 2000's 'One Touch', which included the hits 'Run For Cover' and 'Overload'.

However, shortly after the album was released Siobhan quit the group with Heidi Range taking her place.

In 2005, Mutya left stating she could no longer commit to the band after giving birth to daughter Tahlia Barrymore in March of that year.

Mutya was replaced by Amelle Berrabah, which meant Keisha was the only original Sugababe left.

However, she quit in 2009 to be replaced by Jade Ewen before the final incarnation of the pop group disbanded in 2011.