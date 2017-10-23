The 2017 Urban Music Awards nominees have been announced, with Stormzy, Dizzee Rascal and Wretch 32 leading the way with four nominations each.

The grime star and 'Bonkers' rapper will compete in the Best Music Video and Best Album categories as their singles for 'Big For Your Boots' and 'Space' and LPs 'Gang Signs & Prayer' and 'Raskit' have made the shortlists.

Wretch's third LP 'Growing Over Life' is also up for the Best Album accolade.

Stormzy, 24, also has the chance to land the prizes for Best Grime Act and Artist of the Year (UK).

Dizzee, 33, and Wretch, 32, are both up for the gongs for Best Single for 'Space' and 'Whistle' respectively and Best Male Act, while Wretch has also been named in the list for Best Hip Hop Act.

Dizzee's potential haul comes just one year after he was handed the Outstanding Achievement Award in recognition for his phenomenal career.

This year's ceremony will take place in London on November 30, and hip hop superstar Jay Z - who is nominated for Best International Act - has explained what makes the UMAs so special.

He said: ''The​ ​Urban​ ​Music​ ​Awards​ ​was​ ​the​ ​first awards​ ​ceremony​ ​that​ ​said​ ​hey​ ​you​ ​the​ ​music​ ​fans​ ​you​ ​tell​ ​us​ ​what​ ​is​ ​popular​ ​not some​ ​academy​ ​of​ ​judges.''

Wretch also praised the UMAs for the positive effect the ceremony has had on urban music all over the world.

The '6 Words' hitmaker said: ''Most​ ​people​ ​don't​ ​quite​ ​understand​ ​how​ ​much​ ​of​ ​an​ ​impact​ ​the​ ​UMA's​ ​had​ ​on​ ​the scene​ ​today.​ ​The​ ​truth​ ​is​ ​without​ ​the​ ​Urban​ ​Music​ ​Awards,​ ​urban​ ​music​ ​will​ ​not​ ​be where​ ​it​ ​is​ ​today.​''

2017 Urban Music Awards full nominations:

Best Newcomer

Lotto Boyz

Mikel Ameen

J-Hus

Young Adz

Not3s

Taya

Rag N Bone Man

Hardy Caprio

Fredo

Offiah

Kelela

AJ Tracey

Bonzai

Tokio Myers

Artist of the Year (France)

MHD

Maître Gims

PNL

BOOBA

Niska

Youssoupha

Soprano

Franglish

Kendji Girac

Artist of the Year (Africa)

Mr. Eazi

Wizkid

Tiwa Savage

Lorine Chia

Tekno

Vanessa Mdee

Yemi Alade

Cassper Nyovest

Sauti Sol

Jupitar

Artist of the Year (USA)

Cardi B

French Montana

DJ Khaled

Joey Badass

Travis Scott

Pharrell Williams

Jason Derulo

Kendrick Lamar

Vince Cable

Chris Brown

Best Music Video

Dizzee Rascal - 'Space'

Mist - 'Hot Property'

Lady Leshurr - 'Juice'

Fekky Feat. Ghetts - 'Call Me Again'

Lethal Bizzle Feat. Skepta - 'I Win'

Stormzy - 'Big For Your Boots'

Jupitar 'Clowns'

Artist of the Year (Asia)

Badnam

Ammy Virk

Mumzy Stranger

Kisum

Mankirt Aulakh

Zico

Jay Park

Crush

Zack Knight

Rich Chigga

Paloalto

Artist of the Year (South America)

Luis Fonsi

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Yexian

Lola Club

Chris Jeday

C-Kan

Artist of the Year (Caribbean)

Adonia

Chronixx

Vybz Kartel

Alkaline

Movado

Damien Marley

Popcaan

Timeka Marshall

Bunji Garlin

Artist of the Year (UK)

Stormzy

Zayn

Ed Sheeran

Lethal Bizzle

Tokio Myers

J-Hus

Fuse ODG

Bugzy Malone

Rita Ora

Rag N Bone Man

Bonzai

Best Album

Dizzee Rascal - Raskit

J Hus - Common Sense

P Money - Live & Direct

Wretch 32 - Growing Over Life

Fekky - El Clasico

Nines - One Foot Out

Stormzy - Gang Signs And Prayer

Wiley - Godfather

Chip - League of my own 2

Tinie Tempah - Youth

Stormzy - 'Gang Signs & Prayer'

Best Pop Act sponsored by VooVix

Rita Ora

Zayn

Dua Lipa

Rag N Bone Man

Bonzai

Jain

Best Entertainer

Mo (The Comedian)

Mim Shaikh

Chicken Connoisseur

Kurupt FM

Michael Dapaah

Aurie Styla

Best International Act

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Mr. Eazi

DJ Khaled

Rita Ora

Zayn

Jay-Z

Khalid

Mysonne`11

Rich Chigga

ASAP Rocky

Remy Ma

Best Producer

Mura Masa

Steel Banglez

Prince Rapid

Sir Spyro

Fraser T

Davinche

Skrillex

The Fanatix

Best DJ

Manny Norte

DJ Target

Charlie Sloth

Tiffany Calver

Rude Kid

DJ Limelight

DJ Edu

Best Radio Show

Charlie Sloth (BBC 1Xtra)

Ras Kwame ( Capital Xtra)

Rickie, Melvin & Charlie (Kiss)

Remel (Capital Xtra)

Emerald (Rinse FM)

DJ Target (BBC 1 Xtra)

Yinka Bokinni (Capital Xtra)

Best Grime Act

Maxsta

King P Money

Stormzy

Farda Shell

Chip

Ghetts

Lethal Bizzle

Grim Sickers

Jaykae

Best Gospel Act

Volney Morgan & New Ye

The Reapers Choir

Purist Ogboi

Jane Bossia

Abimbola Oni

Brooks and the Company

Ekklesia

Hope Dealers

Philippa Hanna

Best Single

Wretch 32 'Whistle' (feat. Donae'o & Kojo Funds)

J-Hus 'Did You See'

Not3s 'Addison Lee'

Krept & Konan - 'Wo Wo Wo'

Stefflon Don 'Hurtin' Me (feat. French Montana)

Stylo G 'Yu Zimme' (feat. Chip)

Yungen 'Bestie' (feat. Yxng Bane)

Offiah 'Run This Town'

Sneakbo Feat. Giggs - 'Active'

Yxng Bane - 'Rihanna'

Dizzee Rascal - Space

Best Hip Hop Act

AJ Tracey (UK)

Mysonne (USA)

Giggs (UK)

Wretch 32 (UK)

Yemi (Sweden)

YDizzy (Japan)

Dat Adam (Germany)

MHD (France)

Dave (UK)

Higher Brothers (China)

GKR (Iceland)

Sipho the Gift (South Africa)

Pharoah (Russia)

Fekky (UK)

Best Male Act

J-Hus

Bugzy Malone

Not3s

Kojo Funds

Dizzee Rascal

Krept & Konan

Wretch 32

Yungen

Donae'o

Chip

Maleek Berry

Best Jazz Act

Jamie Isaac

Roy Ayers

Camilla George

Tipitina

Georgia Mancio

Ezra Collective

Binker & Moses

Shabaka Hutchings

XamVolo

Best R&B Act sponsored by VooVix

Ray BLK

Kelela

Zayn

Rag N Bone Man

Jacob Banks

Angel

Wstrn

Best Female Act

Mabel

Taya

Nadia Rose

Rita Ora

Lady Leshurr

Cardi B

Stefflon don

Best Group

Wstrn

Ibeyi

Krept & Konan

Young T & Bugsey

Belly Squad

Rudimental

Best Record Label

Island

Disturbing London

Ministry of Sound

Decca Records

Big Dada

BBE

Jaguar Records

Best Radio Station

Kiss 100

Capital Xtra

BBC 1Xtra

Rinse FM

Colourful Radio

Pulse 88

Voting is currently live by going to: www.urbanmusicawards.co/voting