The nominations have been announced for the 2017 Urban Music Awards, with Stormzy, Wretch 32 and Dizzee Rascal leading the way with nominations in four categories each.
The grime star and 'Bonkers' rapper will compete in the Best Music Video and Best Album categories as their singles for 'Big For Your Boots' and 'Space' and LPs 'Gang Signs & Prayer' and 'Raskit' have made the shortlists.
Wretch's third LP 'Growing Over Life' is also up for the Best Album accolade.
Stormzy, 24, also has the chance to land the prizes for Best Grime Act and Artist of the Year (UK).
Dizzee, 33, and Wretch, 32, are both up for the gongs for Best Single for 'Space' and 'Whistle' respectively and Best Male Act, while Wretch has also been named in the list for Best Hip Hop Act.
Dizzee's potential haul comes just one year after he was handed the Outstanding Achievement Award in recognition for his phenomenal career.
This year's ceremony will take place in London on November 30, and hip hop superstar Jay Z - who is nominated for Best International Act - has explained what makes the UMAs so special.
He said: ''The Urban Music Awards was the first awards ceremony that said hey you the music fans you tell us what is popular not some academy of judges.''
Wretch also praised the UMAs for the positive effect the ceremony has had on urban music all over the world.
The '6 Words' hitmaker said: ''Most people don't quite understand how much of an impact the UMA's had on the scene today. The truth is without the Urban Music Awards, urban music will not be where it is today.''
2017 Urban Music Awards full nominations:
Best Newcomer
Lotto Boyz
Mikel Ameen
J-Hus
Young Adz
Not3s
Taya
Rag N Bone Man
Hardy Caprio
Fredo
Offiah
Kelela
AJ Tracey
Bonzai
Tokio Myers
Artist of the Year (France)
MHD
Maître Gims
PNL
BOOBA
Niska
Youssoupha
Soprano
Franglish
Kendji Girac
Artist of the Year (Africa)
Mr. Eazi
Wizkid
Tiwa Savage
Lorine Chia
Tekno
Vanessa Mdee
Yemi Alade
Cassper Nyovest
Sauti Sol
Jupitar
Artist of the Year (USA)
Cardi B
French Montana
DJ Khaled
Joey Badass
Travis Scott
Pharrell Williams
Jason Derulo
Kendrick Lamar
Vince Cable
Chris Brown
Best Music Video
Dizzee Rascal - 'Space'
Mist - 'Hot Property'
Lady Leshurr - 'Juice'
Fekky Feat. Ghetts - 'Call Me Again'
Lethal Bizzle Feat. Skepta - 'I Win'
Stormzy - 'Big For Your Boots'
Jupitar 'Clowns'
Artist of the Year (Asia)
Badnam
Ammy Virk
Mumzy Stranger
Kisum
Mankirt Aulakh
Zico
Jay Park
Crush
Zack Knight
Rich Chigga
Paloalto
Artist of the Year (South America)
Luis Fonsi
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Yexian
Lola Club
Chris Jeday
C-Kan
Artist of the Year (Caribbean)
Adonia
Chronixx
Vybz Kartel
Alkaline
Movado
Damien Marley
Popcaan
Timeka Marshall
Bunji Garlin
Artist of the Year (UK)
Stormzy
Zayn
Ed Sheeran
Lethal Bizzle
Tokio Myers
J-Hus
Fuse ODG
Bugzy Malone
Rita Ora
Rag N Bone Man
Bonzai
Best Album
Dizzee Rascal - Raskit
J Hus - Common Sense
P Money - Live & Direct
Wretch 32 - Growing Over Life
Fekky - El Clasico
Nines - One Foot Out
Stormzy - Gang Signs And Prayer
Wiley - Godfather
Chip - League of my own 2
Tinie Tempah - Youth
Stormzy - 'Gang Signs & Prayer'
Best Pop Act sponsored by VooVix
Rita Ora
Zayn
Dua Lipa
Rag N Bone Man
Bonzai
Jain
Best Entertainer
Mo (The Comedian)
Mim Shaikh
Chicken Connoisseur
Kurupt FM
Michael Dapaah
Aurie Styla
Best International Act
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
Mr. Eazi
DJ Khaled
Rita Ora
Zayn
Jay-Z
Khalid
Mysonne`11
Rich Chigga
ASAP Rocky
Remy Ma
Best Producer
Mura Masa
Steel Banglez
Prince Rapid
Sir Spyro
Fraser T
Davinche
Skrillex
The Fanatix
Best DJ
Manny Norte
DJ Target
Charlie Sloth
Tiffany Calver
Rude Kid
DJ Limelight
DJ Edu
Best Radio Show
Charlie Sloth (BBC 1Xtra)
Ras Kwame ( Capital Xtra)
Rickie, Melvin & Charlie (Kiss)
Remel (Capital Xtra)
Emerald (Rinse FM)
DJ Target (BBC 1 Xtra)
Yinka Bokinni (Capital Xtra)
Best Grime Act
Maxsta
King P Money
Stormzy
Farda Shell
Chip
Ghetts
Lethal Bizzle
Grim Sickers
Jaykae
Best Gospel Act
Volney Morgan & New Ye
The Reapers Choir
Purist Ogboi
Jane Bossia
Abimbola Oni
Brooks and the Company
Ekklesia
Hope Dealers
Philippa Hanna
Best Single
Wretch 32 'Whistle' (feat. Donae'o & Kojo Funds)
J-Hus 'Did You See'
Not3s 'Addison Lee'
Krept & Konan - 'Wo Wo Wo'
Stefflon Don 'Hurtin' Me (feat. French Montana)
Stylo G 'Yu Zimme' (feat. Chip)
Yungen 'Bestie' (feat. Yxng Bane)
Offiah 'Run This Town'
Sneakbo Feat. Giggs - 'Active'
Yxng Bane - 'Rihanna'
Dizzee Rascal - Space
Best Hip Hop Act
AJ Tracey (UK)
Mysonne (USA)
Giggs (UK)
Wretch 32 (UK)
Yemi (Sweden)
YDizzy (Japan)
Dat Adam (Germany)
MHD (France)
Dave (UK)
Higher Brothers (China)
GKR (Iceland)
Sipho the Gift (South Africa)
Pharoah (Russia)
Fekky (UK)
Best Male Act
J-Hus
Bugzy Malone
Not3s
Kojo Funds
Dizzee Rascal
Krept & Konan
Wretch 32
Yungen
Donae'o
Chip
Maleek Berry
Best Jazz Act
Jamie Isaac
Roy Ayers
Camilla George
Tipitina
Georgia Mancio
Ezra Collective
Binker & Moses
Shabaka Hutchings
XamVolo
Best R&B Act sponsored by VooVix
Ray BLK
Kelela
Zayn
Rag N Bone Man
Jacob Banks
Angel
Wstrn
Best Female Act
Mabel
Taya
Nadia Rose
Rita Ora
Lady Leshurr
Cardi B
Stefflon don
Best Group
Wstrn
Ibeyi
Krept & Konan
Young T & Bugsey
Belly Squad
Rudimental
Best Record Label
Island
Disturbing London
Ministry of Sound
Decca Records
Big Dada
BBE
Jaguar Records
Best Radio Station
Kiss 100
Capital Xtra
BBC 1Xtra
Rinse FM
Colourful Radio
Pulse 88
Voting is currently live by going to: www.urbanmusicawards.co/voting
