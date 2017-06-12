Stormzy, Dizzee Rascal and Rag 'n' Bone Man wowed crowds during the second day of 2017 Wildlife Festival on Saturday (10.06.17).

The 23-year-old grime and hip hop artist -whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Junior - performed his hit tracks 'Scary', 'Cold' and 'Dude' on the last day of the two-day festival, which also marked the award-winning stars second time performing at the bash.

Speaking at the concert, he said: ''Most importantly this is Brighton and this is my second time here.

''Earlier this year I had the opportunity to release my first album.

''Since we are at Wildlife and since I was here last year I want to make this better.''

Stormzy continued his 50-minute set with 'Fester Skank', before he dedicated his next track 'Cigarettes and Kush' to all of those in the audience who are in a relationship, or dating someone.

Stormzy also performed his version of Ed Sheeran's 2017 single 'Shape of You', as well as popular tracks from his 'Gang, Signs & Prayer' album including 'Big For Your Boots' and 'Shut Up'.

Prior to Stormzy's set Rag 'n' Bone Man took to the Wildlife Main Stage to perform his popular records including 'Human', as well as 'Hard Came the Rain', 'Hell Yeah' and 'Bitter End', although he apologised to the audience at the Shoreham-on-sea venue for his ''rubbish dancing'' during the show.

He said: ''I apologise for my rubbish dancing.''

The powerhouse warned the crowd he was going to play his next track ''a little bit differently'' to how he usually sings it before he belted out his 2017 track 'Skin' acapella.

He said: ''We like to do it a little bit different this time.

''Enough of the sad songs ... I'm lying there's a few more.

''It's been a weird week for everybody so I will try to induce more happiness with this song. ''

Rag 'n' Bone Man cheered up the audience by singing 'As You Are' before he sang his ''old stuff'' from his 2014 EP 'Wolves'.

He said: ''I'm not sure how many of you are familiar with my old stuff. I did an album before this one ['Humans'] it was called 'Wolves'''

And before the 32-year-old singer songwriter sang 'Die Easy' he revealed he was in a ''crew'' when he was younger, and the music he created during his time in the group has been included in his album

He said: ''I don't know if some of you know but I'm from Brighton - well Upfield. So I class this as my hometown.

''I was in a crew called Rum Committee from Brighton. Back in the day I used to do this acapella and it ended up on the album''.

Earlier in the day Damian Marley also performed 'Beautiful' and 'Promise Land'.

Disclosure and Armand Van Helden joined forces to bring the festival to a close with their set, which took place on the WHP stage, whilst Dizzee Rascal was the last artist to perform on the main stage.

The 'Bassline Junkie' sang his 2003 hit 'I Luv U', followed by 'Jus A Rascal', 'Sirens' and 'Fix Up Look Sharp'.

Dizzee brought the evening to a close by performing his more contemporary tracks 'Dance Wiv Me', 'Holiday' and 'Bonkers'.