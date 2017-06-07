Stormzy won't celebrate his accomplishments until he makes all of his pals wealthy.

The 23-year-old grime star - whose real name is Michael Omari - might have sold more than 69,000 copies of his number one debut LP 'Gangs Signs & Prayers', but that doesn't mean he's splashed the cash on expensive items to toast in his success.

The 'Big Up Your Boots' hitmaker would rather wait until his friends become millionaires and just get a takeaway to acknowledge his triumphs as an artist.

He told the latest issue of GQ magazine: ''You know when you see a day-in-the-life of a rapper? And they got to Harrods? And buy a watch? Bro, I'd rather order a Deliveroo in my bed.

''I can't sit down and say 'Mandem, we've done it it's done.'

''Not until all of my friends are millionaires.''

Despite not wanting to shower himself in gifts, the 'Shut Up' rapper recently donated some of his hard earned money to help pay a fans £9,000 university tuition fees.

He gave lucky Fiona Asiedu from south London, the hefty sum in order to fund her dream of studying for her master's degree at the Harvard Graduate School of Education in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fiona had set up a crowdfunding initiative entitled '#SW2Harvard' in order to try and raise a total of £12,000 in order to study Human Development and Psychology at the prestigious school and Stormzy gifted the amount online after the cause was brought to his attention on Twitter.

Friends of Fiona tweeted the star and asked him to share the link to the crowdfunding page and he happily obliged, when a donation of £9,000 was made under the name of Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Junior - Stormzy's real name.

A representative for the musician said: ''I can confirm it was Stormzy who made the £9,000 donation.''