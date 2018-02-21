Stormzy was the big winner at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday (21.02.18) as he bagged both of the two awards he was nominated for.

The 24-year-old grime artist came out on top at the glitzy award ceremony at London's O2 Arena after picking up two gongs, making it a clean sweep as he took home the honours for British Male Solo Artist, and the coveted Album of the Year gong for his critically acclaimed record 'Gang Signs and Prayer'.

His two awards equalled the wins made by Dua Lipa, 22, who also bagged two gongs.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker was nominated for a record breaking five awards, and came out victorious in the British Female Solo Artist and Breakthrough Artist categories.

Upon picking up her second award of the evening, Dua took to the stage with her two younger siblings, as she explained that she wanted them to know what ''magic'' felt like.

She said: ''Thank you to all the fans that voted for me, and to all the Radio One listeners, you guys have made all my dreams come true. My little brother and sister probably think I'm crazy that I've just brought them up on stage with me. But the reason I did this was because at the bottom of my album I thanked everyone and I also told them to believe in magic because it's real, and this is the closest I've come to it. So I wanted them to experience it firsthand.''

Elsewhere in the evening, One Direction's Harry Styles won his first BRIT Award as a solo artist after fans voted him as the winner of British Video of the Year for his hit single 'Sign of the Times', and chart-topping Ed Sheeran was handed the Global Success award.

Gorillaz took home the gong for British Group, whilst Foo Fighters won the International Group award. Lorde was awarded the International Female Solo Artist honour, whilst it was Kendrick Lamar who picked up the male equivalent.

The full list of BRIT Award winners are:

British Female Solo Artist

Dua Lipa

British Male Solo Artist

Stormzy

International Group

Foo Fighters

British Single of the Year

Rag'n'Bone Man - 'Human'

International Male Solo Artist

Kendrick Lamar

British Breakthrough Act

Dua Lipa

International Female Solo Artist

Lorde

British Group

Gorillaz

Global Success

Ed Sheeran

Critic's Choice Award

Jorja Smith

British Video of the Year

Harry Styles - 'Sign of the Times'

Album of the Year

Stormzy - 'Gang Signs and Prayer'