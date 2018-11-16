Stormzy will headline Glastonbury Festival in 2019.

The grime superstar has been confirmed as the first act set for the prestigious festival next year as he tops the bill on the Pyramid Stage on the opening Friday Night.

After posters revealing the news appeared in Oxfam shop windows, organiser Emily Eavis tweeted: ''Your Friday night Pyramid headliner is the mighty Stormzy!''

The event's official Twitter account added: ''The multi award-winning British MC will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 28th.''

It didn't take long for the 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker to respond to the news, and he showed his excitement on social media as he made the announcement to his followers.

He wrote: ''THE HEADLINE ACT - GLASTONBURY 2019, well lets be f***ing having ya then.''

The headline billing comes after Stormzy previously played at the festival on the Other Stage and Sonic Tent in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

Meanwhile, Emily previously hinted that Sir Paul McCartney could be one of the other top acts for the weekender next summer.

She previously said: ''We always want him, of course, He's top of our list - but we'll have to see.''

Her coy comments came after the 'Hey Jude' legend admitted to the radio host he would be delighted to top the bill at the festival for the first time since 2004.

He said: ''I haven't really spoken to anyone about it. It's a little while since we did it. And we did enjoy doing it. The conversation hasn't gone any further.''

Jo then asked: ''If you were asked though what would you say?''

And Macca - who will return to the UK for the first time in three years next month with gigs in London, Glasgow and Liverpool - replied: ''Yeah probably, probably.''