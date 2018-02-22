Stormzy went on a strict diet ahead of his BRIT Awards 2018 performance.

The 24-year-old rapper enjoyed an incredible night at the ceremony, leaving The O2 arena in London on Wednesday night (21.02.18) with two of the evening's most prestigious prizes; British Male Solo Artist and Album of the Year for his acclaimed debut 'Gang Signs and Prayer'.

Stormzy was given the honour of closing the show and at one point in his performance he stood on stage shirtless as water poured down on him and he admitted he worked hard to ensure he was in the best shape possible for his stunt.

Speaking on the red carpet before the event began, Stormzy said: ''There's been a diet, specifically for today. I don't think I've quite pulled it off, but I got 70 per cent there. It's all about the lighting.''

His girlfriend Maya Jama, who was interviewing him for TV, confirmed his efforts to eat healthily, saying: ''He has been dieting, he's been getting in shape for his performance.''

Stormzy performed a medley of two tracks from his BRIT-winning LP, 'Blinded By Your Grace' and 'Big For Your Boots' and in the middle of his set he broke into a freestyle which criticised UK Prime Minister Theresa May for her actions in the wake of the Grenfell Tower Fire tragedy which destroyed a London tower block, claiming many lives.

He rapped: ''Yo, Theresa May, where's the money for Grenfell? / what, you thought we just forgot about Grenfell? / you're criminals, and you got the cheek to call us savages / you should do some jail time, you should pay some damages / you should burn your house down and see if you can manage this.''

Stormzy won both awards he was nominated for but admitted he most proud that his album was recognised because he put so much into the songs.

He said: ''For me, best album [is the one] because of how much my album means to me. I'm so proud of it, that's because it's something I've done that I can stand by and, despite anything else that happens in my career, I can say I've made this body of work.''