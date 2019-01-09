Stormzy wants to prove to young black people that they can ''excel in whatever lane'' they want.

The 25-year-old Grime star has curated a list of young black British talent who inspire him from fields including the arts, sports, and activism, in a bid to prove to young people that they can succeed and achieve their dreams, regardless of the colour of their skin.

Speaking about his list - which includes the likes of model Jourdan Dunn, actor Damson Idris, boxer Joshua Bautsi, and activist Temi Mwale - the rapper said: ''[I want] people to see this and realise if you are young, black and British you can 100 per cent excel in whatever lane you want.

''[This group are] powerful and incredible young Brits coming together like superheroes, like Avengers.''

The 'Shut Up' hitmaker is ''on a mission'' to prove to the world that young black British men and women are ''on a whole spectrum of incredible things'', as he claims their talents are ''not always well documented''.

He added: ''There have been incredible achievements, but black Britishness is not always well documented. Now it's time to say, 'it's here, it's vibrant and it's alive'. This country [has a history of] reducing young black British men and women, but we're a whole spectrum of incredible things, and we're on a mission to show that to the world.''

Stormzy has become known as a political commentator after his performance at the 2018 Brit Awards, where he used his platform to speak out about the Grenfell Tower fire which killed 71 people in June 2017.

But the 'Big For Your Boots' rapper says he's ''overwhelmed'' by the label, and was just ''saying [his] truth'' during his performance.

Speaking to the February issue of Elle UK - which hits newsstands on Thursday (10.01.19) - he said: ''If I'm honest, being used as a political pawn all the time, it's like, you've gotta get off me a bit. That [performance] was just me saying my truth. I am just a 25-year-old man'' he corrects himself ''a kid. A man-boy who's still trying to figure it all out. I know it's hard for people to understand that when I'm onstage, confident with my top off, but there's a lot I'm overwhelmed by.''