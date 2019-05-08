Stormzy is set to bring #MERKY Festival back to Ibiza Rocks 2019.

The grime star will headline the pool party venue at the famous Ibiza Rocks Hotel for the third year running, and alongside artists Dave and Fredo, is set to bring the party with his world-exclusive #MERKY Festival, which is a real-time representation of one of the most exciting times in music in the world right now.

This year, Ibiza Rocks has more than doubled its pool party programme, and the newly upgraded venue is set to play host to the festival's biggest and most impressive line up in its near 15-year history.

Alongside Stormzy, acts including Craig David, Jax Jones, DJ EZ, Rudimental, and MK will also be performing exclusive sets throughout the summer, while the likes of Anne Marie, Mabel, Stefflon Don, Kelis, James Arthur, Artwork, Toddla T, 2manydJs, Disciples, Derrick Carter, Hannah Wants, Wilkinson, and lots more will also take to the stage.

Jordan Hallpike, Director of Talent & Programming, Ibiza Rocks Group said: ''Last summer was the first year we dedicated our programme exclusively to daytime pool parties, which resulted in our best performing year to date. We have fine-tuned every element of the experience, defined the best time slots, curated the line-ups and the customer experience to make Ibiza Rocks a fully functioning day club. Now, in 2019 with fantastic new venue refurbishments and our biggest line-up ever we are ready to establish the Ibiza Rocks venue as the best day club experience in the world!''

Stormzy's two-day festival will take place in the same week he's due to headline the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury music festival, where he is set to play a hit-filled headline set.