Stormzy is set to propose to his girlfriend Maya Jama.

The 24-year-old grime artist has been dating the television presenter and YouTube star for two years now, and has admitted he's ready to take their relationship to the next level as he wants to pop the question.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, the 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker said: ''I'm still so young but I want to propose, it's going to happen and I will do it right. She is so sick, she is the best.''

Despite their relationship garnering more and more attention from fans as the romance gets stronger, the pair are keen to keep things under wraps as Maya, 22, wants to keep the focus on their respective careers rather than their love life.

She said recently: ''I don't want there to be too much focus on our relationship instead of what I'm doing. We are together, he is doing amazing, and I am just coming up, so obviously there's interest in that. Yes, he is part of me, but I do stuff, too.''

But Maya is ''very happy'' with her beau, and thinks their relationship works because they ''genuinely like each other''.

She added: ''We genuinely like each other. I find it a bit cringe-worthy talking about him while he's here! Everything is lovely at the moment. I am very happy.''

The pair love to ''chill'' together when they get time off, but if they want to enjoy a romantic meal together they'll have to go out, as neither of them are good cooks.

Asked who is the best chef in the pair, Maya said: ''Neither of us! I am learning, though. I've always made sandwiches. I'll make cold food for as long as possible. I blame it on my lack of time.

''My work is very social, so when I get a chance I just lie on the sofa, chill, eat crisps and watch Netflix.''