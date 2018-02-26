Stormzy is in talks to perform at a memorial concert in London.

The 'Blinded By Your Grace' hitmaker is being lined up to play at a gig in memory of Stephen Lawrence - who was murdered in a racially motivated attack while he waited for a bus in south east London 25 years ago - after he met his mother Baroness Doreen Lawrence at The BRIT Awards in London last week.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Doreen, 65, said: ''Stormzy spoke to me about getting involved. He's amazing. We'd like to put on a few different concerts around London rather than one single memorial.''

Doreen is also hoping to get some more big names on the line up.

Meanwhile, the BRITs was certainly a memorable event for Stormzy as the 24-year-old grime artist came out with two prizes - the British Male Solo Artist and the coveted Album of the Year gong for his critically acclaimed record 'Gang Signs and Prayer'.

He was also given the honour of closing the show and at one point in his performance he stood on stage shirtless as water poured down on him and he admitted he worked hard to ensure he was in the best shape possible for his stunt.

Speaking on the red carpet before the event began, Stormzy said: ''There's been a diet, specifically for today. I don't think I've quite pulled it off, but I got 70 per cent there. It's all about the lighting.''

His girlfriend Maya Jama, who was interviewing him for TV, confirmed his efforts, saying: ''He has been dieting, he's been getting in shape for his performance.''

Stormzy performed a medley of two tracks from his BRIT-winning LP, 'Blinded By Your Grace' and 'Big For Your Boots' and in the middle of his set he broke into a freestyle which criticized UK Prime Minister Theresa May for her actions in the wake of the Grenfell Tower Fire tragedy which destroyed a London tower block last year.