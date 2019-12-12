Stormzy reportedly addresses his split from long-term girlfriend Maya Jama on ''heartfelt'' new song 'Lessons'.

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker is believed to have added the break-up track as a last minute addition to ' Heavy Is The Head' - the follow-up his acclaimed debut studio album 'Gang Signs & Prayer' - following the end of their four-year romance.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Stormzy's never spoken out about his split from Maya but it really hit him hard.

''They were very close and lived together, there was so much history.

'''Lessons' is a heartfelt song and a real highlight of the album -- he had to get it on there.''

The 'Crown' hitmaker and the BBC Radio 1 DJ confirmed their split in August.

Maya's publicist said in a statement: ''Yes, I can confirm the relationship has ended and Maya has separated from Stormzy.''

It's believed they went their separate ways to focus on their respective careers for the time being.

An insider said: ''Maya has moved out of their home in South West London. The decision isn't one she has come to lightly, but ultimately the relationship has come to an end. She wants to focus on her TV and radio career for now.''

Maya previously spoke of how she and Stormzy - who met at the Red Bull Culture Clash in 2014 and used to live together in London - previously tried to keep their relationship secret.

She said: ''After keeping things low key for so long, we ended up living together, being in the same places together. It was gonna come out, and it did.''

Meanwhile, Stormzy has just released new single 'Audacity' from his upcoming record, which is out on Friday (13.12.19).