Stormzy is ''terrified'' of tigers.

The 24-year-old grime artist recently joined fellow singer Nicole Scherzinger in South Africa for a segment of the UK talent competition 'The X Factor', but was reportedly left fearing for his life at the thought of running into one of the big cats, despite tigers not being native to the continent.

A source told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: ''Stormzy is absolutely terrified of tigers. He was later overheard joking that he almost pulled out of filming because he was so scared.''

Luckily for the 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker, wild tigers are only found in Asia, where they occupy countries such as Bangladesh, India, China, Vietnam, Siberia, and Sumatra. Even in the wild, tigers are an endangered species, with less than an estimated 4,000 of the big cats still roaming free.

It's a good job Stormzy didn't meet his grizzly end in the jaws of a tiger though, as it's thought he's due to propose to his girlfriend Maya Jama in the near future.

He said recently: ''I'm still so young but I want to propose, it's going to happen and I will do it right. She is so sick, she is the best.''

Despite their relationship garnering more and more attention from fans as the romance gets stronger, the pair are keen to keep things under wraps as Maya, 22, wants to keep the focus on their respective careers rather than their love life.

She said: ''I don't want there to be too much focus on our relationship instead of what I'm doing. We are together, he is doing amazing, and I am just coming up, so obviously there's interest in that. Yes, he is part of me, but I do stuff, too.''

But Maya is ''very happy'' with her beau, and thinks their relationship works because they ''genuinely like each other''.

She added: ''We genuinely like each other. I find it a bit cringe-worthy talking about him while he's here! Everything is lovely at the moment. I am very happy.''