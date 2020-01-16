Stormzy still wants to marry Maya Jama and ''have her children''.

The 26-year-old rapper and the 25-year-old TV radio DJ split in August last year, but the 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker has admitted he would ''love'' to reunite with his ex.

He said: ''Maya is a G, before me ... she's the star girl. She's a phenomenal star.''

Quizzed on whether the pair could get back together, he said: ''I would love for that to happen, but I don't know ... I would love to be the man who she ... I would love to do all the things that make it work.

''I want to marry her, I want to have her children. All of that.''

Stormzy says he ''publicly humiliated'' Maya following their split, but admitted he has been left heart-broken over the break-up.

Speaking on radio presenter Charlamagne Tha God's YouTube channel in a video titled 'A Chat with Bruv: Charlamagne Tha God and Stormzy', he added: ''After we split, I was in clubs looking like I didn't give a f**k. I publicly humiliated her.

''This one reckless night and all those things, marriage, kids ... now you probably won't ever ... you have lost that.

''I didn't know you could break your own heart breaking someone else's.''

His comments come just a month after it was claimed the former couple have been texting each other.

Stormzy has previously confessed to having ''publicly disrespected'' Maya, saying he felt he needed to address the summer split in his music - which he did so on his track 'Lessons' - because she deserved a ''public apology''.

He said: ''That's something we shared and it's on a public forum, everything happened so publicly. It was a hot topic and I'm going on record now and I'm apologising.

''I'm trying to lay it all bare and be very truthful and be very clear in my truth. I'm not trying to shy away from it. It was a public disrespect. It was a public disrespect that needed a public apology.

''That girl gave me the world. I will wholeheartedly say that's a phenomenal woman that loved man wholeheartedly and was man's everything. And I disrespected and was inconsiderate - a big disrespect.

''The least I can do is come out and say, come on. I will say it 100 per cent loud and clear that's a brilliant woman - we shared something very deep and she loved me wholeheartedly. And man went out and disrespected.''