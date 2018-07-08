Stormzy brought the second day of Wireless Festival to a close on Saturday (07.07.18) night with his killer headline set.

The 24-year-old rapper - who was born and raised in Croydon - was overcome with emotion as he played the ''most special show'' of his career thus far at Finsbury Park in North London.

Addressing the crowd, he said: ''This is the most special show I've played in my career so far. This is my biggest headline slot so far and it's in my hometown.''

And as a way to celebrate his milestone, the 'Blinded By Your Grace' hitmaker told fans he was going to treat them to before he broke out into 'It's Coming Home' - to mark England's national football team sailing through to the semifinals of the World Cup after they beat Sweden 2-0.

Stormzy kicked off his set with 'Cold' before he broke into 'Cigarettes & Kush' and 'Blinded By Your Grace pt.1'.

He said: ''Wireless Festival 2018, there are so many good headliners here on the Friday night and Sunday night but you chose me to come and see and that means a lot to me. Let's up the tempo...''

He then put his own spin on the classic 'Sweet Like Chocolate' and Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' before he asked Krept & Konan - who performed at the event earlier on in the day - to join him on stage.

Despite the scorching temperature across the capital, Stormzy couldn't resist adding some heat to his set as he let off numerous fire bombs from the stage.

As well as his adoring fans, Stormzy was supported by his girlfriend Maya Jama as she watched on from backstage after spending the day with her friends in VIP.

Wireless Festival returns for its third and final day of 2018 on Sunday (08.07.18).