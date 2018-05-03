Stormzy's #MERKY Festival is set to return to Ibiza Rocks this summer.

The grime superstar - who launched the event last year - has curated a bill of the hottest artists in the genre, including J Hus, Ramz, NOT3S, Mabel and Krept Konan, for one big party at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel over July 2 and July 3.

'Barking' hitmaker Ramz recently admitted he'd like to get to know his idols, J Hus and Stormzy, a bit better, and maybe team up with the latter on a song, so being on the bill is the perfect opportunity for him to bond with his peers.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz recently, Ramz said: ''I would love to meet up with Hus and Stormzy a bit more.

''Yeah, there's a lot of people I enjoy spending time with.''

Asked about a potential collaboration with 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker Stormzy, he added: ''Who knows? I'm definitely working with other people at the moment, but I have to keep my mouth closed on that right now, as I'd like it to be a surprise.''

Festival-goers can expect poolside sets and much more over the two days.

'Bouff Daddy' rapper J Hus, MIST, Ray BLK and Dave were among the acts who performed at #MERKY's debut in 2017.

Stormzy - who is up for Best Contemporary Song for 'Don't Cry For Me' featuring Raleigh Ritchie and the coveted Album Award for 'Gang Signs & Prayer' at this year's Ivor Novello Awards - has a busy summer ahead with a number of festival appearances.

The 'Blinded By Your Grace' hitmaker is set to headline Wireless Festival along with J. Cole and DJ Khaled at Finsbury Park in London between July 6 and 8.

Tickets for #MERKY Festival at Ibiza Rocks are on sale now from www.ibizarocks.com/hotel/events/merky